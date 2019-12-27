LINKA Price Tops $0.0061 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $150,756.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.46 or 0.05878815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029667 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023589 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.