Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004160 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im and HitBTC. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $56.94 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004781 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001321 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052346 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Exrates, Binance, Huobi, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene, Crex24, Kucoin, BigONE and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.