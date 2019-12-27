Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47.31 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, ZB.COM, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Cardano has a total market cap of $863.63 million and $47.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022213 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003463 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.02563365 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008539 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, OKEx, Coinbe, ABCC, Gate.io, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Exmo, CoinFalcon, Binance, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Indodax, DragonEX, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Bithumb, Huobi and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

