Eryllium Achieves Market Cap of $1,133.00 (ERY)

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Eryllium has a total market capitalization of $1,133.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eryllium has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Eryllium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eryllium Coin Profile

ERY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net . Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eryllium

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

