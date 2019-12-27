Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $3.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $41.33 or 0.00563148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BtcTurk, Mercado Bitcoin and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010022 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000229 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,726,269 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

