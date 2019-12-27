Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.79

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $620.27 million and $383.02 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00119813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bitfinex. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.01240449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, CoinBene, Allcoin, Livecoin, BigONE, Coinnest, DragonEX, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network, Cobinhood, Tidebit, Bittrex, BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Ovis, Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, TDAX, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, BCEX, Exrates, Upbit, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin, COSS, BitMart, Huobi, ZB.COM and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

