$216.77 Million in Sales Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post sales of $216.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the highest is $220.10 million. Opko Health reported sales of $221.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $894.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $892.09 million to $897.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $878.63 million, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $917.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,915,000 shares of company stock worth $5,864,750 in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 98,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,750. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.