Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Tops $369.71 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $40.05 or 0.00545638 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Mercatox and CEX.IO. Dash has a market cap of $369.71 million and $246.85 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000916 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,232,132 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Trade Satoshi, ABCC, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Livecoin, Exrates, OKEx, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, WazirX, Bittylicious, Braziliex, Coinsquare, Huobi, Kucoin, Crex24, Bitbns, Binance, BX Thailand, Gate.io, Coinhub, Bleutrade, YoBit, C-Patex, Poloniex, CoinEx, Tux Exchange, B2BX, ACX, COSS, Coinbe, Upbit, Bitinka, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, Bit-Z, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HBUS, Altcoin Trader, C2CX, WEX, Iquant, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Koineks, Bittrex, Bithumb, Mercatox, Kraken, HitBTC, Indodax, Graviex, Bibox, Bisq, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, LocalTrade, Cryptopia, Kuna, Negocie Coins, Coindeal, Coinrail, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Stocks.Exchange, CEX.IO, BitBay, Liqui, Liquid, Exmo, LBank, Tidex, SouthXchange and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

