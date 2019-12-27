Waves Community Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,065.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.0643 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $643,466.00 and $1,065.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.01240449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119813 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

