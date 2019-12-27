BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the November 28th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

In other news, Director James D. Chambers purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,430.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,866. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.