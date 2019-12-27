Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the November 28th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 991,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.90. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.