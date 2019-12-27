Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.79. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The firm has a market cap of $702.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Camden National by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

