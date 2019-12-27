Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $146,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.06.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.