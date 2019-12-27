Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 890,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,018. Berry Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $772.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

In other Berry Petroleum news, COO Gary A. Grove acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $84,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 151,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,102.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,746.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,000 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $11,168,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 295.1% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 626,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 468,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 402,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 362,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

