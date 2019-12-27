Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 233948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Specifically, insider Steven Poulton acquired 2,675,481 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £133,774.05 ($175,972.18).

Get Altus Strategies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.