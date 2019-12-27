Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,618,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 176,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,643,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 559,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 4,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,597. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

