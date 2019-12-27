Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CART traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,972. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

