Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 20.1% in December

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,400 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 28th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $397.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.