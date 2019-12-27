$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins set a $66.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

DOOO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. 1,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BRP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

