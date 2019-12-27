Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.47). Momenta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 742.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

MNTA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.26. 41,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,114. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,939.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $87,377.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,262 shares of company stock worth $2,862,158. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

