$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $109.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.50 million and the highest is $111.66 million. Nevro posted sales of $107.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $384.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.82 million to $387.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $430.93 million, with estimates ranging from $411.53 million to $442.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $1,324,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,322 shares of company stock worth $3,538,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 11.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Nevro stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,983. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nevro has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

