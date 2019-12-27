Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to announce $7.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.30 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $32.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $32.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.92 billion to $34.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

PAGP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 130,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

