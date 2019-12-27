Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will report $2.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

GLW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 86,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

