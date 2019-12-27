-$0.13 EPS Expected for ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANCN. Zacks Investment Research cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ:ANCN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,909. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

