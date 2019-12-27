Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will post $17.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $22.60 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 56,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,353. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $983.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

