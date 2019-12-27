Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to Sell

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Norwegian Cruise’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. The performance can be primarily attributed to higher fleet expansion, increased booking and capacity. Moreover, Norwegian Cruise is highly benefitting from higher onboard spend. Notably, strong demand and modest capacity growth bode well for Norwegian Cruise. Also, the company is on track with strategic actions to improve profitability and de-risk its business profile by focusing more on fastest-growing markets. However, high costs, intense competition from other cruises and debt levels are potential concerns. Also, the company’s exposure to negative currency translation is adding to woes. Earnings estimates for current year have declined in the past 60 days, which reflects on analysts, concern regarding the performance of the company.”

Several other research firms have also commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 213,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

