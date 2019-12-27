Short Interest in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Expands By 26.0%

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 28th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of ARR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,384. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 173.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.60%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.