Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.90. 23,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

