Investors Buy Large Volume of BBVA Banco Frances Put Options (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 476 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 580% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 71,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.67. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

