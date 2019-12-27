Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 872,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $73.34. 22,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,089. Avalara has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Also, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,205 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth $203,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,677 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,765 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Stephens set a $105.00 price target on shares of Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 target price on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

