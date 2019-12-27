AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $314,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMREP by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 74,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

AXR stock remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. AMREP has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.24.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

