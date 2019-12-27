Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 28th total of 81,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 133.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atento during the second quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the second quarter worth $125,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atento by 120.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Atento by 11.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atento alerts:

Shares of ATTO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Atento has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $214.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.60 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.