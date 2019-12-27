Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

AMP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $169.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

