Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the November 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $48.13. 242,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -229.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -952.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,877,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $843,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

