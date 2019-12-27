Arionum Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $138,768.00 and $5.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.01739096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.02772247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00563854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00620439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00379635 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

