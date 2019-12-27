XRP (XRP) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and $1.23 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.01245386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Exrates, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitlish, Cryptohub, Kraken, Coinsuper, CoinEgg, Bitbank, GOPAX, Korbit, Zebpay, Bitbns, Ripple China, Coinrail, Tripe Dice Exchange, Ovis, Bitfinex, FCoin, BX Thailand, ABCC, B2BX, Koinex, LakeBTC, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Braziliex, BitFlip, Gate.io, Coinone, Bitstamp, CoinBene, C2CX, Coindeal, Liquid, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Covesting, MBAex, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, Koineks, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BtcTurk, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, WazirX, OKEx, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Bitso, Kuna, Exmo, Bits Blockchain, CEX.IO, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Binance, DigiFinex, Coinhub, Independent Reserve, Bitsane, BCEX, Coinsquare, Coinbe, BTC Markets, Gatehub, BitMarket and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

