GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $60,391.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $5.60 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00563854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010022 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.