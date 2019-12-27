Lition Price Tops $0.0204 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Lition has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $524,655.00 and approximately $107,292.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.01739096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.02772247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00563854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00620439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00061034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00379635 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

