$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,998,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,988,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MasTec by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,949,000 after buying an additional 106,929 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,050,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 13,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,755. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55. MasTec has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

