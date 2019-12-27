Credits (CS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $425,816.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, CoinBene and Kucoin. Over the last week, Credits has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and $425,816.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, LBank, Mercatox, Tidex, WazirX, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

