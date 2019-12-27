Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to announce $493.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.30 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.25. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

