ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in ASGN by 32.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.