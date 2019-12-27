Analysts Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post sales of $601.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.90 million to $639.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $486.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.