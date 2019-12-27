$128.63 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $128.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.50 million. Lannett reported sales of $193.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $537.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.07 million to $539.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $588.78 million, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $615.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of LCI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,928. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $362.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth $299,000.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

