Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.86. 5,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Energizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Energizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

