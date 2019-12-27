Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush set a $88.00 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

