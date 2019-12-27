Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 111.73.

NESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

