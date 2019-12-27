Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Nestlé (VTX:NESN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 111.73.

NESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 117 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Energizer Holdings Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Energizer Holdings Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Wingstop Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Wingstop Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Nestlé Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Nestlé Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Broadway Financial Corp Short Interest Up 69.0% in December
Broadway Financial Corp Short Interest Up 69.0% in December
Biomerica, Inc. Short Interest Update
Biomerica, Inc. Short Interest Update
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report