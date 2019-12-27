Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 69.0% in December

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.43. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.79%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

