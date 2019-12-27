Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Update

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,168. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.01. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRA. B. Riley set a $6.30 price objective on Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Biomerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

