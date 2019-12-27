Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the November 28th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSMT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.31 million and a PE ratio of -13.67.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

